Former SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 03: General view as Mississippi State Bulldogs kicks off to the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter on October 3, 2015 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

King won the starting quarterback job for the Aggies this season. However, he was benched after just two starts.

It wasn't until Oct. 8 that King started again for Texas A&M. He finished the season with 1,120 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Max Johnson and Conner Weigman also started at quarterback for the Aggies. The latter had 896 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

If we're being honest, Weigman would've been ahead of King on the depth chart next season anyway.

It'll be fascinating to see which programs pursue King this upcoming offseason.

King, a former four-star recruit, is the latest quarterback to join the transfer portal. Brennan Armstrong of Virginia, Phil Jurkovec of Boston College and Drew Pyne of Notre Dame have also decided to explore their options.