Former Star College Football Quarterback Has Passed Away

Former Columbia star quarterback Gene Rossides has passed away at 92, according to the New York Times.

Rossides quarterbacked the Lions from 1945-48, during what is described as the “golden era” of Columbia football. At the time, he and fullback Lou Kusserow were known as the “Goal Dust Twins,” and in 1945, Rossides set a program record with five touchdowns in a win over Cornell.

In 1947, Rossides helped lead Columbia to a monumental 21-20 victory over Army. The win snapped the Black Knights’ 32-game winning streak.

After completing his career at CU, Rossides was drafted by the New York Giants in 1949. However, he eschewed a professional football career in order to attend law school, a decision that would serve him well. Rossides would eventually move into politics, advancing to the role of Assistant Attorney General for New York State and Undersecretary of the Treasury under President Richard Nixon.

He also served in different roles under the Reagan and Eisenhower administrations and was the founder of The American Hellenic Institute.

At @TheAHIinDC C'mas Party with a real life living legend–Columbia University football great Gene Rossides, who declined going pro to get a law degree & went on to be Ass't. Sec. of the Treasury overseeing Secret Service & other law enforcement agencies. pic.twitter.com/U3QGmn6tZX — John Gizzi (@johngizzi) December 14, 2019

Rossides was inducted into the Columbia Hall of Fame in 2008. His daughter Eleni competed in tennis at Stanford University and professionally for more than a decade. At the height of her career, she participated in the US Open in 1985 and 1990.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Rossides family and the Columbia University community during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Gene.