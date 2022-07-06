Former Steve Spurrier Staffer Reportedly Lands New Job

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Steve Spurrier of the South Carolina Gamecocks watches on during their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 23, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Brian Turk, a former South Carolina assistant coach, has found a new position.

According to Football Scoop's John Brice, Charlotte has hired Turk as the the new director of player personnel. He'll join a staff led by head coach Will Healy, who led the 49ers to a 5-7 record last season.

"Very excited to work with Coach Healy and an awesome staff here at Charlotte," Turk wrote on Twitter last Saturday. "Amazing people in this building! Something big is going on in the Queen City!!"

Turk, who graduated from South Carolina, later worked for the Gamecocks under Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp. As an offensive analyst for Spurrier, he helped South Carolina build a formidable squad that went 11-2 in three consecutive seasons.

During Turk's tenure, Connor Shaw threw 23 touchdowns to just one interception in 2013. The following year, Dylan Thompson tossed 26 touchdown passes.

In his two seasons working for Muschamp, Turk led the school's recruiting efforts for offensive players.

Turk then joined Limestone University, where he became head coach in 2018. The Division II program dismissed him after going 0-9 last season.

Charlotte is 26-53 since establishing a football program in 2015. The Conference USA school went 7-6 when Healy took over for Brad Lambert in 2019.