Former Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt Hit With Major Recruiting Violations

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers coaches during the first half of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Jeremy Pruitt is in some trouble.

Just moments ago, the NCAA announced Pruitt committed recruiting violations while he was head coach at Tennessee.

He, his wife and several members of the previous Volunteers staff reportedly provided about $60,000 - in the former of cash and gifts - to recruits, players and families.

"Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, his wife and several members of his football staff provided about $60,000 of impermissible benefits and recruiting inducements to more than two dozen recruits and their families over a three-year period, according to a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, a copy of which was obtained by Sports Illustrated through a public records request," reports Ross Dellenger of SI.com.

The funny thing is $60,000 is nothing compared to other stories throughout the SEC.

Dan Wetzel calls it "Sun Belt" money.

"Most humiliating part of this is that Tennessee only doled out $60,000. That's some Sun Belt level stuff. Come on Vols: do your civic duty, man," he said.

So not only did Pruitt coach poorly; he cheated poorly, too.

The good news is Tennessee has moved into the Josh Heupel era. All signs indicate the program's on an upward trajectory.