Former Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt Hit With Major Recruiting Violations
Jeremy Pruitt is in some trouble.
Just moments ago, the NCAA announced Pruitt committed recruiting violations while he was head coach at Tennessee.
He, his wife and several members of the previous Volunteers staff reportedly provided about $60,000 - in the former of cash and gifts - to recruits, players and families.
"Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, his wife and several members of his football staff provided about $60,000 of impermissible benefits and recruiting inducements to more than two dozen recruits and their families over a three-year period, according to a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, a copy of which was obtained by Sports Illustrated through a public records request," reports Ross Dellenger of SI.com.
The funny thing is $60,000 is nothing compared to other stories throughout the SEC.
Dan Wetzel calls it "Sun Belt" money.
"Most humiliating part of this is that Tennessee only doled out $60,000. That's some Sun Belt level stuff. Come on Vols: do your civic duty, man," he said.
So not only did Pruitt coach poorly; he cheated poorly, too.
The good news is Tennessee has moved into the Josh Heupel era. All signs indicate the program's on an upward trajectory.