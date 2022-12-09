Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 25: General view of action as the Arizona Wildcats kick off against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the college football game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news.

Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona State. He played in eight games for the Sun Devils.

Jones completed 62.8 percent of his pass attempts this season for 1,533 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 31 yards and four scores on the ground.

When Jones transferred to Arizona State last offseason, Herm Edwards was leading the program. That's no longer the case.

Jones has one year of eligibility remaining.

Jones is the latest experienced quarterback to enter the transfer portal.

Brennan Armstrong, Hudson Card, Devin Leary, Drew Pyne, Jeff Sims and DJ Uiagalelei are all expected to search for new homes this offseason.