Former USC, Pitt Quarterback Kedon Slovis Announces Transfer Destination

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Kedon Slovis #9 of the Pittsburgh Panthers scrambles out of the pocket in the first quarter during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kedon Slovis is taking his talents to BYU. The former Pitt quarterback announced this news on Saturday.

"I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh. I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work," Slovis wrote on Twitter.

After spending three years at USC, Slovis transferred to Pitt for the 2022 season. He finished this season with 2,397 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Slovis hasn't been able to recapture the magic that made him an intriguing quarterback prospect in 2019. The Arizona native finished that season with 3,502 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Perhaps the move to BYU will help Slovis return to top form.

Slovis has one year of eligibility remaining. He'll compete for the starting quarterback job at BYU.

According to ESPN, the coaching staff at BYU is intrigued by Slovis' accuracy. In 2019, he completed 71.9 percent of his passes.