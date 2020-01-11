Former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman Announces Transfer Destination

Late Friday night, the top transfer quarterback on the market reportedly made his decision. According to multiple reports, Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman knows where he wants to play next season.

ESPN first reported that Newman enrolled at Georgia to become the next star quarterback for the Bulldogs.

After Georgia star quarterback Jake Fromm announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, the Bulldogs emerged as the front-runner for the transfer quarterback. Just two days after losing Fromm, Kirby Smart and company landed the top transfer quarterback on the market.

Newman made the decision official with a post on Twitter.

“I would like to thank the lord for guiding me through this journey. After careful evaluation and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer,” Newman said.

The graduate transfer will be immediately eligible for the Bulldogs this season after lighting up the ACC in 2019.

In 12 games this season, Jamie Newman threw for 2,868 yards, completing 60.9-percent of his throws. He threw for 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and added 574 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Now he’ll take his talents to the SEC as Georgia looks to compete for a conference title.