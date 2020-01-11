The Spun

Former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jamie Newman escapes a Michigan State defender.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Jamie Newman #12 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons rushes past safety David Dowell #6 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Late Friday night, the top transfer quarterback on the market reportedly made his decision. According to multiple reports, Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman knows where he wants to play next season.

Immediately after Newman announced his decision to transfer, reports linked him to a Pac-12 program. Pete Thamel reported that Newman and Oregon, fresh off of a Rose Bowl victory, had “mutual interest.” He went so far as to say that the Ducks are the favorite to land him.

However, that changed quickly over the past week. After Georgia star quarterback Jake Fromm announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, the Bulldogs emerged as the front-runner for the transfer quarterback.

Just two days after losing Fromm, Kirby Smart and company landed the top transfer quarterback on the market.

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt weighed in on Newman’s decision.

“I have been watching Jamie Newman all season with the ACC network,” Richt said on Twitter. “Georgia just landed a great one! I predict he will be the best quarterback in the SEC!

In 12 games this season, Jamie Newman threw for 2,868 yards, completing 60.9-percent of his throws. He threw for 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and added 574 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.


