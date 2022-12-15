Look: College Football's 'Play Of The Year' Announced

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

In a college football season full of epic highlights, Marvin Harrison Jr. received special recognition for a fantastic catch.

On The Number One College Football Show, FOX analyst RJ Young gave the Ohio State wide receiver his Play of the Year for a grab against Indiana on Nov. 12. The sophomore contorted his knee to stay in bounds along the sideline.

"My knee snapped like seven times watching this, and the idea that he got a foot down inbounds and made this catch is ridiculous," Young said. "I believe this is the catch that solidified him as a Biletnikoff Award finalist."

Harrison won over a big play at his team's expense. Cornelius Johnson's 69-yard touchdown, the first of two big scores in Michigan's win over Ohio State, was one of four finalists for the show's award.

The other nominees were Brock Bowers' acrobatic 73-yard score against Florida and TCU's game-winning field goal on a "perfectly executed fire drill" to defeat Baylor.

Harrison made plenty of big plays this season. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined for most of the year, Harrison became CJ Stroud's top target with 1,157 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Associated Press named him the school's first unanimous First-Team All-American wide receiver this week. Young said he's "enamored" by Harrison's flexibility to go along with his size, speed, and strength.

"Ridiculous. He's an alien. That's why he's Marvin the Martial," Young said. "You just don't do that stuff and get up and go play football. At least, we don't. Only he does."

Harrison will look to make more big plays during the College Football Playoff, starting with a semifinal matchup against Georgia.