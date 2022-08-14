FOX College Football Analyst Releases Preseason Top 25 Poll

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Alabama Crimson Tide OL Evan Neal (73) blocks Georgia Bulldogs DL Travon Walker (44) during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

August is the month for preseason polls. The Coaches Poll was released last week and the AP Poll will be out tomorrow.

It's also a time when writers and analysts are putting out their own sets of rankings. Fox Sports' R.J. Young released his personal top 25 this weekend.

Like pretty much everyone else, Young has Alabama and Ohio State ranked first and second. After that is where things get interesting.

He's clearly a major believer in Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M squad, the No. 3 team in his poll. Georgia, the defending national champs, are ranked fourth, with Houston checking in at No. 5.

Notre Dame, Michigan State, Baylor, Arkansas and Clemson round out the top 10. The full top 25 can be seen below.

If you were wondering where Michigan, the defending Big Ten champions, are on this list, Young clearly thinks the Wolverines are headed for a drop-off. Michigan checked in at No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.

The AP Poll will be out tomorrow afternoon.