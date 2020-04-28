FOX College Football Recruiting Graphic About NFL Draft Getting Crushed

College football fans love to look at star ratings for recruits. There continues to be debate over how much these rankings matter, but that’s a story for another post.

For now, we’re going to focus on a tweet from earlier this evening via FOX’s official college football Twitter account. It deals with recruiting rankings and how they pertain to the NFL Draft.

The tweet might have meant well, but it doesn’t make sense. The graphic in it breaks down all of this year’s NFL Draft picks and categorizes them by their onetime recruit status: unranked, two-star, three-star, four-star and five-star.

Three-star recruits are the most represented in this year’s draft class, with four-stars next up. Five-stars have the least amount of representation.

“It doesn’t matter how many stars you had,” the tweet attempts to argue.

The problem with this tweet: it doesn’t make logical sense. There are way more three-star than five-star prospects in each recruiting class, so of course they will be the most accounted for group in every draft.

Looking at the percentage of each star ranking to get drafted will give you a much more accurate read on how much star ratings matter.