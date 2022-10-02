FOX Makes Big Changes To Its Top 25 After Week 5

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch in front of Kenzel Lawler #2 of the Utah Utes during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

FOX Sports' RJ Young has made some noticeable changes to his personal top 25 rankings.

Young revealed his rankings this morning, and the biggest difference was a new team at No. 1. He's got Ohio State over Alabama and Georgia after the Buckeyes' blew out Rutgers 49-10 and the Bulldogs escaped with a 26-22 win at Missouri.

Young's top 10 is SEC and Big Ten heavy and looks like this:

Ohio State Alabama Georgia Michigan Clemson Oklahoma State Tennessee USC Penn State Ole Miss

As for new additions to the top 25, Young has Big 12 upstarts Kansas and TCU checking in at No. 19 and No. 21 respectively.

His full top 25 can be found here.

The updated Coaches Poll and Associated Press top 25 rankings will be out this afternoon.

In the meantime, you can check out last week's versions of the two polls.