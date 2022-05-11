FOX Ranks College Football's Top 10 Transfer Schools

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Head football coach Lincoln Riley of the USC attends the game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats at Galen Center on March 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

For better or worse, the transfer portal has changed college football. With that said, FOX unveiled its 2022 transfer team rankings on Wednesday.

As you'd expect, some teams have really mastered the art of upgrading their roster via the transfer portal.

The top program for FOX's transfer team rankings is Alabama. The Crimson Tide have landed commitment from marquee transfers such as Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, Tyler Steen and Tyler Harrell.

The second team on the list is Texas. The Longhorns received a major boost this offseason in the form of Alabama transfer Agiye Hall.

Ole Miss managed to claim the No. 3 spot on FOX's list due to the additions of Jaxson Dart and Zach Evans.

The fourth team on the list is no surprise. USC became a popular landing spot for transfers once it was announced that Lincoln Riley would take over the program.

Here's the full top 10 from FOX:

At this rate, college football fans should expect to see more marquee names enter the transfer portal as the years go by.

Do you agree with FOX's transfer team rankings?