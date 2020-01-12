We’re a day away from college football’s national championship game. Monday night, No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will play for the College Football Playoff national title.

It’s already time to start looking ahead to next year, though.

Way-too-early preseason top 25 polls are starting to roll in. FOX’s Bruce Feldman released his way-too-early poll on a weekend show.

Feldman has Clemson as the No. 1 team in the country heading into next season. The Tigers will bring back Trevor Lawrence. Ohio State comes in at No. 2. The Buckeyes will still have Justin Fields under center.

Here’s the complete top 10:

Clemson Ohio State LSU Alabama Oregon Georgia Penn State Florida Oklahoma Notre Dame

Who are the teams to watch in 2020? @BruceFeldmanCFB names his way too early Top 10 and @joelklatt, @MattLeinartQB and @CoachUrbanMeyer pick their teams to watch next season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cDexfH27M8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2020

LSU at No. 3 feels a little high, just because we haven’t seen the Tigers be so potent on offense without Joe Burrow under center.

Coach O’s team is loaded, though, and brings back a lot of talent outside the quarterback position.

LSU certainly isn’t worried about any preseason polls right now. The Tigers will play for the national championship on Monday at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.