FOX Releases Its Way-Too-Early 2020 Preseason Top 10

Ohio State and Clemson players on the field in the Fiesta Bowl.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers is congratulated by teammates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We’re a day away from college football’s national championship game. Monday night, No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will play for the College Football Playoff national title.

It’s already time to start looking ahead to next year, though.

Way-too-early preseason top 25 polls are starting to roll in. FOX’s Bruce Feldman released his way-too-early poll on a weekend show.

Feldman has Clemson as the No. 1 team in the country heading into next season. The Tigers will bring back Trevor Lawrence. Ohio State comes in at No. 2. The Buckeyes will still have Justin Fields under center.

Here’s the complete top 10:

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. LSU
  4. Alabama
  5. Oregon
  6. Georgia
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Notre Dame

LSU at No. 3 feels a little high, just because we haven’t seen the Tigers be so potent on offense without Joe Burrow under center.

Coach O’s team is loaded, though, and brings back a lot of talent outside the quarterback position.

LSU certainly isn’t worried about any preseason polls right now. The Tigers will play for the national championship on Monday at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.


Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.