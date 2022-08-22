Fox Ripped For Urban Meyer Decision: Sports World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer will be back on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" show this season.

FOX announced the hire late on Friday afternoon, a time slot typically dedicated to bad "news dumps."

Meyer, of course, is coming off a disastrous tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was fired less than one full season into his NFL career.

Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina ripped FOX for its decision.

"Fox has the right to hire whoever it wants. And Meyer has every right to work again. And we have the right to point out it’s crystal clear that even Fox knows rehiring Meyer is pathetic," he writes.

Meyer was good on television, but it's fair to be critical of FOX's decision, considering the coach's disastrous Jaguars tenure.

"They hired him with baggage the 1st time they hired him.... no surprise they brought him back.... Good thing I'll never see him College GameDay," one fan tweeted.

"So while Meyer might be fine breaking down X’s and O’s, how on Earth is he going to go on national television and talk about the behavior of college football players or what a player’s character means or how a player can’t let his teammates down?" another fan pointed out.

Meyer will be a mainstay on FOX's college football show this fall. It will be interesting to see how the viewers respond.