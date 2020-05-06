The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt Thinks There Will Be A College Football Season

Joel Klatt speaks during a Fox Sports event.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

Right now, no one seems to know when college football will return. The powers that be obviously want a season to happen, but the question is when will it begin and what will it look like?

While no one knows for sure what the immediate future holds for college football, at least one prominent analyst is optimistic. Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt tweeted today he is hopeful there will be a 2020 season.

“The more conversations I have the more I believe that we will have a CFB season…decision makers are planning and adapting to the new reality,” Klatt wrote.

Interestingly, Klatt notes that most of the plans that administrators are discussing involve having some sort of fan attendance. Obviously, fan attendance plays a major role in generating revenue, but it remains to be seen how safe it will be to go to games in the coming months.

Klatt’s tweet comes only hours after ESPN’s Heather Dinich said the likelihood of the season happening in the fall as scheduled is “decreasing with each day.”

Dinich mentioned a shortened season as a possible solution.

Whatever the outcome is, hopefully we’ll find out more soon on the plans for college football in 2020.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.