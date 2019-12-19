Frank Gore Jr., Son Of NFL Running Back, Flips His Commitment

Frank Gore is one of the most durable and successful running backs in recent memory. The NFL star is still cruising along at 36 years old, in his 15th pro season.

Gore attended the University of Miami on the back end of the program’s halcyon days. Now, his son is set to start his college football career soon.

Frank Gore Jr. originally committed to the FAU Owls. That program, of course, has had some upheaval recently.

After three seasons in Boca Raton, Lane Kiffin left to take the job at Ole Miss. The Owls managed to make a second-straight splash hire, replacing him with former Florida State and Oregon coach Willie Taggart.

Gore Jr. is also making a move to Mississippi, but not to Oxford. Instead of FAU, he now plans to play for another Conference USA program, Southern Miss.

He announced the flip on Twitter this morning:

LETSSSS GOOOOO !!!! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/9GmhvY89AA — Frank Gore Jr (@stn_2lit) December 19, 2019

Southern Miss quickly confirmed the commitment publicly, which means he signed his Letter of Intent. The early signing period opened on Wednesday.

Frank Gore Jr. is the No. 998 player in the 2020 class. He’s the No. 65 running back and No. 129 player in Florida, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings. He’s a three-star player.

Gore caps a nice class for the Golden Eagles. USM’s class is now ranked No. 84 in the country, and third in CUSA. Gore is now the top-ranked player of the team’s 14 current signees. Another six plays have committed, but have not yet signed with the program.

[Frank Gore Jr.]