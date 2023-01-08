Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 2: General view during the game between the University of Southern California Trojans and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 2, 2006 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Southern California won 50-14. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program.

Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next.

Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction on Hornsby transferring to Nebraska. The national 247Sports writer listed his prognostication at 100 percent.

Hornsby rarely saw the field in three seasons with the Razorbacks.

The Texas native made his only start in place of an injured KJ Jefferson in October. Hornsby went 8-of-17 for 234 passing yards, a touchdown, two interceptions, and 114 rushing yards in a 40-17 loss to Mississippi State.

Last month, Hornsby told Hummer he wanted to "start something new" at another school. However, he prefers to remain a quarterback despite occasionally working out as a wide receiver at Arkansas.

"I know I can go play receiver and go to the league, and at the end of the day the end goal is to go to the NFL," Hornsby said. "(But) my heart is at quarterback, and I think I've got a shot with all the work I've put in, the countless hours, the countless days, the sleepless nights."

Hummer said Nebraska joined the fray for Hornsby after hiring Matt Rhule, who has a link to the former four-star recruit.