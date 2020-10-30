Full 2020-21 College Football Bowl Schedule Has Been Released

In a season marred by COVID-19, college football fans received an exciting glimpse into the future on Friday morning.

The 2020-21 Bowl Schedule is here.

Apart from the CFP National Championship, every other postseason contest will take place over a two-week span from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2.

The condensed slate of 37 games is still subject to change at any time and if the early part of this year is any indication, fans should stay tuned.

Bowl season will get underway with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas.

Most notably on the list of games is that the College Football Playoff is a go. The Semifinal games will take place in Pasadena at the historic Rose Bowl and in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz-Superdome at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The two winners will advance to the CFP National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

One game that did appear on the list is already likely to undergo a change. According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the New Mexico Bowl may be moved to Texas this season due to COVID-19-related restrictions in New Mexico.

Because of COVID restrictions in New Mexico, New Mexico Bowl may be moved to Texas this season, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 30, 2020

Regardless of the changes expected to come, fans of over 70 college football teams will have the chance to watch their programs in action in the postseason.