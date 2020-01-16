Further details have emerged regarding the death of ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, who passed away on Christmas Eve.

Aschoff’s fiancee, Katy Berteau, took to Twitter to reveal that he unknowingly had Stage IV, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

It was initially believed that Aschoff had passed away from pneumonia.

“Hi all, Katy again- this will be my last post on Edward’s social media. I wanted to provide an update about Edward’s passing that may help people in processing it and making a little more sense of what happened,” she tweeted from Aschoff’s Twitter account. “After his passing, the hospital received the final results from his lung biopsy. Unbeknownst to us, Edward had stage 4, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs. This is an aggressive type of cancer that is usually undetectable until it is very advanced. Both pneumonia and non-Hodgkins lymphoma can trigger HLH in the body and that is seemingly what happened with Edward. All of this combined is what led to his very rapid decline those last few days, and ultimately his passing.”

Katy added that she was at peace knowing Edward’s passing was quick and that he didn’t have to go through painful treatment.

“He wouldn’t have wanted to go out like that. His ass was too vain,” she wrote. “I also wanted to provide this update because he would have wanted everyone to know that something way bigger than pneumonia took him down.”

A scholarship has also been set up in Aschoff’s honor.

(9/9) Donations to the Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund at UF’s College of Journalism and Communications can be made out to the “U.F. Foundation”, sent to P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604, Attn: Gift Processing. Please note "Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund" in the memo area. pic.twitter.com/7AC7xcKz3b — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) January 16, 2020

Rest in peace, Edward.