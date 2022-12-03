Look: Game Day Sign Trolling Ohio State Goes Viral

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ohio State may have benefitted from USC's loss to Utah on Friday night, but the program continues to face criticism from the college football world.

During the MAC Championship on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's camera crew caught a fan holding a sign that said, "The only Ohio schools playing today."

It's a pretty clever sign since Toledo and Ohio are competing for a conference title this afternoon.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has to watch the Big Ten Championship from the couch.

Here's the sign going viral this Saturday:

Many people are calling this "elite level trolling" by this Ohio fan.

Of course, Ohio State has dealt with countless trolls ever since it lost to Michigan at home last Saturday.

Ohio and Toledo are currently tied in the first half of action. A win for the Bobcats would improve their record to 10-3 before the bowl season begins.