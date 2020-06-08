Garrett Dellinger, Elite 2021 OT, Names Final 4 Schools

Clarkston (Mich.) four-star offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger has trimmed his list of schools down to a top four.

Dellinger’s offer list extends into the teens, but he’s narrowed it down to three Big Ten programs and one from the SEC. He announced his four finalists this afternoon.

In alphabetical order, Dellinger is still considering LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. At first glance, one might think a kid in the heart of Big Ten country would pick a school from that conference.

However, as of now, all of the predictions in Dellinger’s 247Sports Crystal Ball are for LSU. Keep in kind though, recruiting is a fluid thing, so projections could very well change over the next few months.

Dellinger is the fifth-ranked rising senior in Michigan and the No. 12 offensive tackle prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Overall, he’s the 76th-rated prospect in the 2021 cycle.

“High-level prospect with great physical tools, experience competing against good competition in several sports and intangibles as well,” reads Dellinger’s early 247Sports Scouting Report from 2018. “Will be an impact player and early round NFL draft choice with proper progression.”

In addition to being a bluechip football prospect, Dellinger is also an accomplished basketball player.