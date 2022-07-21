Gavin Newsom Wants Explanation: College Sports World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on May 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern established a new international partnership to address climate change. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The governor of California wants a public explanation from UCLA for its move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants a public explanation from the Bruins for their decision.

"The first duty of every public university is to the people - especially students," Newsom said in a statement to the LA Times. "UCLA must clearly explain to the public how this deal will improve the experience for all its student-athletes, will honor its century-old partnership with UC Berkeley, and will preserve the histories, rivalries, and traditions that enrich our communities."

UCLA can be more forthcoming about its decision, but the move is a pretty simple one that comes down to one thing: money.

The Big Ten and the SEC are set up for far better success than other conferences moving forward.

"Ummm so Newsom doesn’t know anything about college football or TV deals," one fan tweeted.

"They are broke... now they won't be," another fan added.

"Somehow, not satire," another fan added.

USC and UCLA are expected to join the Big Ten in the next couple of years.