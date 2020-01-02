College football’s 2019-20 bowl season has not been without officiating controversy. From the College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State to the Rose Bowl between Wisconsin and Oregon, several questionable calls have played big roles in determining games.

Of course, we have one in the Sugar Bowl tonight.

The officiating crew missed a blatant pass interference penalty on Georgia in the second quarter.

We’re not sure how this doesn’t get called:

It doesn’t get more blatant than this:

Lolololol no flag pic.twitter.com/mb6eeABlnd — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 2, 2020

Georgia is leading Baylor, 13-0, late in the second quarter.

The game is on ESPN.