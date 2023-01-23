Georgia Congressional Delegation Has Message For President Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn as he returns to the White House on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden traveled to Philadelphia where he delivered a speech about protecting the right to vote at the National Constitution Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight national championship with a dominant 65-7 win over TCU. Georgia's congressional representatives want the White House to honor their success.

The state's congressional delegation wrote a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden asking him to invite the college football team to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Georgia's two Senators (Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff) and all 14 House of Representative members signed the message.

"It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President," the letter stated, via Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

As the letter noted, Kirby Smart's squad did not get invited last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The White House since welcomed the Atlanta Braves last fall, and the Golden State Warriors visited last week to celebrate their NBA championship.

Biden congratulated Georgia after cementing its second straight title on Jan. 9.

"Georgia, no doubt you made your community proud tonight," he wrote on Twitter.

There's seemingly a good chance Georgia gets that invitation to Washington, D.C.