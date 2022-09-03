Georgia Humiliates Oregon In Blowout Victory: Fans React

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs escapes the pocket away from DJ Johnson #2 and Keyon Ware-Hudson #95 of the Oregon Ducks in the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia certainly isn't taking a step back from last year's historic season in Athens. The reigning champs took No. 11 Oregon to the woodshed Saturday evening in a lopsided 49-3 victory.

The Georgia defense, which lost a number of all-time great players to the NFL during the offseason, was dominant. It forced two Bo Nix interceptions and kept the Ducks out of the end-zone.

It looks like it's going to be another special year in Athens. Oregon, meanwhile, has plenty of work to do. Dan Lanning certainly has his hands full.

"Oregon fans. No need to overthink this result. Oregon got their asses kicked in every aspect of the game. Georgia was better prepared, has better players and physically dominated Oregon. Let’s see how they regroup for next week," said Geoff Schwartz.

"Final: Georgia 49, Oregon 3. Probably gotta go back to 2009 for an opener that went like this for the Ducks. That said: The last three times Oregon lost its opener — 2009, 2011, 2019 — the Ducks finished the year at the Rose Bowl. This season has only just begun. #GoDucks," wrote Rob Moseley.

"Georgia is a much better team than Oregon. They were yesterday, they are today, they will be tomorrow. Not much more to it. I don't blame players or coaches in game one of a new tenure against an opponent like this. Dawgs should be fun this year," said Dan Rubenstein.

Oregon has to go back to the drawing board. The Ducks will look to clean things up next week against Eastern Washington.

Georgia, meanwhile, takes on Samford.