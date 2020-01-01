Georgia Is Missing A Ton Of Players vs. Baylor In The Sugar Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears are a little less than two hours away from kicking off in the Sugar Bowl. Kirby Smart’s team enters the game as the favorite and most of the experts are rolling with the SEC runners-up.

Georgia will be fairly shorthanded, though.

The Bulldogs will be without a number of key contributors against the Bears, both due to injuries and NFL Draft concerns.

Here’s a rundown of where things stand for Georgia before kickoff:

Players out (or very limited) for #UGA tonight: – Top 2 running backs

– 3 o-line starters

– One All-American safety

– One All-Conference defensive lineman

– 2 of its top 4 receivers

– Its starting punt returner

– Its top kick returner But other than that everything's fine. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 1, 2020

There are reportedly at least 13 players out for the Sugar Bowl, including:

OL Ben Cleveland (academics)

OL Andrew Thomas (NFL training)

OL Isaiah Wilson (NFL training)

OL D’Marcus Hayes (undisclosed)

RB Brian Herrien (undisclosed)

WR Lawrence Cager (ankle injury)

WR Dominick Blaylock (knee injury)

DB J.R. Reed (foot injury)

DB Divaad Wilson (undisclosed)

DL Tyler Clark (undisclosed)

OLB Walter Grant (concussion)

ILB Quay Walker (undisclosed)

DB Tyrique McGhee (undisclosed)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had more on the Georgia’s roster situation heading into kickoff this evening.

Georgia and Baylor are set to kick off at 8:45 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.