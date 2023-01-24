Georgia Issues First Statement After Tragic Car Accident

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia released its first official statement on the Jan. 15 car accident that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The school shared a message from Director of Athletics Josh Brooks on Tuesday.

"Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community," the statement read. "However, we want the public to know that the athletic department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event."

Brooks said they are "fully cooperating" with law enforcement and "will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed."

Willock and LeCroy died when their vehicle veered off the roadway and struck two trees. Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles sustained injuries in the accident.

The fatal wreck occurred after the Bulldogs held a parade celebrating their second consecutive national title.

Brooks concluded the statement by sending thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragedy.