Georgia Running Back Reportedly Sidelined With Injury

Two weeks away from commencing its title defense, Georgia will hope to avoid setbacks while preparing for the season.

However, the Bulldogs left Saturday's second scrimmage at less than full strength.

According to DawgNation's Mike Griffith, running back Andrew Paul limped off the field with an apparent injury. The team will further evaluate the freshman.

Paul joined Georgia as a three-star recruit and the No. 42 running back from this year's incoming class, per 247Sports. Along with fellow newcomer Branson Robinson, Paul earned praise from head coach Kirby Smart after the team's first scrimmage.

“These two young guys are different,” Smart said, per Griffith. “They’re a little heavier, thicker, run behind their pads and they probably don’t show up best until days like today, because they’re a little harder to tackle.”

Paul wouldn't be the first summer injury to Georgia's backfield. Kendall Milton missed both scrimmages with a hamstring issue. Per UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher, Smart said the junior should soon return to 100 percent.

After leading the way for the Bulldogs' backfield last season, James Cook and Zamir White each got drafted. However, Georgia's "Running Back Factory" can now hand the reins to Milton and senior Kenny McIntosh.

Georgia will begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Oregon.