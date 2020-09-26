Watch: Georgia Southern’s Tight End Makes Disastrous Mistake

Georgia Southern had a major upset bid out on No. 19 UL Lafayette this afternoon. They likely would have succeeded, if not for a really unfortunate mistake by tight end Beau Johnson.

Down 17-10 with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Eaglers quarterback Shai Werts found Johnson for his first reception of the season. He broke free, and ran 57 yards for what looked like a potential game-tying touchdown.

When he dove for the pylon, however, the ball came flying out of his hands. He thought he had broken the plane for the score, but the ball came out before the goal line, and flew out of the end zone. Instead of scoring, the Ragin’ Cajuns got possession.

This didn’t appear to be a DeSean Jackson situation at all, where the Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers dropped the ball before crossing the goal line in celebration. Instead, it looks like when he went to stretch for the score, he just lost control of the ball. Either way, it’s devastating for the freshman out of Florida.

Georgia Southern (+11.5, +450 ML) with a long 57 yard TD that gets reversed as they fumble in the end zone pic.twitter.com/SInTyjTXlb — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) September 26, 2020

The Eagles very nearly pulled the upset anyway. They forced a punt on the Cajuns’ ensuing drive, and drove 61 yards down the field in five plays to score on their next drive.

Werts found Khaleb Hood on a 28-yard connection to cut the lead to 17-16. Rather than go for the tie, Werts then found Darius Anderson for a go-ahead two-point conversion with 54 seconds left in the game.

That was too much for the ranked UL Lafayette team though. Quarterback Levi Lewis drove 39 yards in seven plays, setting up a game-winning 53-yard field goal by Nate Snyder.

Before this kick, Nate Snyder was 2/6 with a long of 30. Talk about clutch pic.twitter.com/b6K34UlNdb — B-Fox and B-Frank Show (@BFoxBFrankShow) September 26, 2020

Quality celebration from kicker Nate Snyder after the 53 yard game-winner. pic.twitter.com/s6Zozhuo68 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 26, 2020

With the win, the Ragin’ Cajuns move to 3-0. It is unclear how long they’ll stay ranked, with other teams set to enter the Top 25 polls, but they’re enjoying themselves right now. Georgia Southern football falls to 1-1.

