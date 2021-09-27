College Football Player Apologizes For Dangerous Beer Stunt

A Georgia Southern football player, who’s found himself in hot water with the program and university for some questionable behavior before the team’s game this past Saturday, has apologized for his actions.

Redshirt senior nose tackle Gavin Adcock was seen on video before Georgia Southern’s game this weekend against Louisiana catching a beer from a fan while standing atop a bus. He then took the beer and chugged it, all while the bus was moving.

Unsurprisingly, Georgia Southern director of athletics Jared Benko announced that Adcock has been suspended indefinitely for his shocking behavior. The redshirt senior has now also apologized for his “foolish actions” over the weekend.

“I want to reach out and express my deepest apology for my foolish actions on the bus this past Saturday. I want to apologize to players/coaches present and before me who have paved the way for this great program and institution! What I did was very selfish and is not what we are about here at Georgia Southern,” Adcock wrote in a screenshot posted to Twitter Monday. “The coaching staff and institution does not condone that type of behavior. For the remainder of my time here I will do everything in my power to reassure my love and commitment to this amazing place!”

I love this place with a deep passion! Always Hail Southern!! GATA !!💙🦅 pic.twitter.com/tY3Zu5dssX — Gavin Adcock (@GavinAdcock) September 27, 2021

Adcock’s suspension wasn’t the only notable news out of Georgia Southern this weekend. The team also reportedly fired head coach Chad Lunsford, following a 28-20 loss to Louisiana.

The Eagles are off to a 1-3 start, which included blowout defeats at the hands of FAU and Arkansas, along with Saturday’s latest loss in their Sun Belt opener. Now the program will be without a full-time head coach and one of its defensive veterans for the foreseeable future.

It’s safe to say that the start of the 2021 season hasn’t gone according to plan for Georgia Southern. Time will tell if the program can get itself back on track.