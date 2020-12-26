Video: Georgia State Player Pulls Off Ridiculous Interception

Georgia State safety Antavious Lane may have just come up with the best interception we’ve seen this college football season.

During the second quarter of the Lending Tree Bowl, Western Kentucky quarterback Tyrell Pigrome tried to thread the needle on a pass intended for Josh Simon. Lane, however, had other ideas.

Lane leaped in front of Simon and made a diving grab for the interception. He immediately bounced up off the turf and started celebrating with his teammates.

There really was nothing that Pigrome could do about that play. Sure, an argument could be made that a better pass could’ve been thrown, but sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the defensive player.

Here’s the interception from Lane:

Lane’s interception quickly flipped momentum in Georgia State’s favor, as the offense put together a 13-play touchdown drive on the following possession.

Georgia State running back Destin Coates is leading the charge for his team with 16 carries for 89 rushing yards and a touchdown. Cornelious Brown has also been productive for the Panthers, completing 13-of-25 passes for 181 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

The Panthers currently lead 27-7 over the Hilltoppers heading into halftime. The second half will be broadcast on ESPN.