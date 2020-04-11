Girl Goes Viral After Throwing Football In Back Yard

Two years ago, a softball player at Maine went viral after showing off her ridiculous arm in a parking lot full of stunned guys.

Ever since, girls throwing footballs impressive distances has become an interesting trend on social media. With sports taking a back seat over the past months, fans have been clamoring for some sort of athletics.

In the absence of sports, another video of a girl tossing a football has gone viral on social media. This one comes from an Instagram influencer.

Morgan Kachenmeister, a fitness and food influencer, showed off her arm earlier this week. Although throwing down hill, she had plenty of arm to make the connection.

Check it out.

As sports fans around the country wait for live sports to grace out TV sets, we’ll have to take what we can get.

Most major networks have turned to replaying broadcasts of old games. The NFL Network has replayed countless playoff games while ESPN showed the College Football Playoff.

CBS plans to show the 2004 Masters this afternoon and the 2019 Masters – won by Tiger Woods – on Sunday afternoon.

Until live sports make their return, videos like this and re-runs from old games will have to be enough.