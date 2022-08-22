Girlfriend Of College Football Star Who Died Is Pregnant

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 08: Oregon Ducks cheerleaders take the field prior to the game against the Washington Huskies on October 8, 2016 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Huskies defeated the Ducks 70-21. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The girlfriend of a former Oregon Ducks football player who passed away is pregnant.

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of former Oregon Ducks tight end Tyler Webb, announced the news on Instagram.

Webb died following an accident earlier this summer.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you," she announced.

Kelly paid tribute to Tyler earlier this summer.

Our thoughts remain with Tyler's friends and family members this year.