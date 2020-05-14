Gordon Gee’s Comment On The College Football Season Is Going Viral

No one knows for certain if and when college football will be back, but West Virginia University President Gordon Gee is pretty confident it will happen this fall.

Yesterday, Gee did an interview with WOWK13News, during which he addressed the possibility of college football being played as usual in the fall. Right now, the entire sport is on hiatus due to coronavirus.

The 76-year-old Gee assured that WVU will do what is safe and healthy for fans and student-athletes but also said he believes there will be football in the fall “even if I have to suit up.”

“I’ve got my ankles taped. I’m ready to go in,” Gee joked.

Not surprisingly, Gee’s remarks are going viral today. There are fans nationwide hoping he proves prophetic.

This afternoon on Twitter, Gee expounded on his television comments and also leaned into his “suiting up” joke a little more.

“We all want to see football back this fall, but only if it can be done safely,” he tweeted. “The health of our student-athletes, our staff and our fans must be our top priority in any plan to return to the field. Until then, I will be practicing my stiff arm at home!”

It is good to see Gee be optimistic, but we’re still going to have to wait to see what the decision will be for this upcoming season.

What do you think the 2020 college football season will ultimately look like?