Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday.

His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.

"Excited for my nephew, 4 star WR recruit, headed to Kentucky!" Legend wrote Saturday night.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Brown is the No. 51 wide receiver from next year's graduating class and the No. 400 overall player. The 5'10", 170-prospect from Springfield, Ohio, also received offers from 28 other schools, including Michigan, Oklahoma, and Cincinnati.

Brown told Clint Cosgrove of Rivals that he's gotten to tour with Legend, who once took his nephew backstage to a New York Yankees game to meet Derek Jeter. Although their schedules are both busy, they see each other on holidays and other varied occasions.

The young wide receiver will look to add another famous member to his family when joining the Wildcats next year.