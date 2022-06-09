Grandson Of Legendary Michigan Coach Commits To Rival Program
The grandson of legendary Michigan Wolverines head football coach Lloyd Carr announced his commitment on Wednesday evening.
CJ Carr, a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to a Michigan Wolverines rival program.
The five-star quarterback has committed to Notre Dame.
"I think I can really lead Notre Dame to a championship," he told Sports Illustrated.
Carr committed to Notre Dame over Michigan and several other major programs.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is attempting to build something special in South Bend.