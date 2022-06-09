Grandson Of Legendary Michigan Coach Commits To Rival Program

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head Coach Lloyd Carr of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team from the sidelines during the 2007 Rose Bowl against the USC Trojans on January 1, 2007 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The grandson of legendary Michigan Wolverines head football coach Lloyd Carr announced his commitment on Wednesday evening.

CJ Carr, a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to a Michigan Wolverines rival program.

The five-star quarterback has committed to Notre Dame.

"I think I can really lead Notre Dame to a championship," he told Sports Illustrated.

Carr committed to Notre Dame over Michigan and several other major programs.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is attempting to build something special in South Bend.