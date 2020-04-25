Grant Delpit Has A Message For New Rival Joe Burrow

On Friday night, the Cleveland Browns selected former LSU safety Grant Delpit with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Cleveland held the No. 41 pick, but traded back with the Indianapolis Colts. The Browns picked up a late-round pick after sliding down just three spots.

Delpit will now have the opportunity to face former LSU teammate Joe Burrow twice per year. The Cincinnati Bengals made the reigning Heisman Trophy winner the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

After getting drafted by the Browns, Delpit sent a message to his new nemesis. “I’m very excited to pick Joe off twice a year,” Delpit said via Browns team reporter Jake Trotter.

Delpit entered the 2019 season as a virtual lock to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. However, while LSU dominated opponents en route to a national title, the safety struggled to find the same success he had in 2018.

He fell to the middle of the second round and the Browns reaped the rewards.

Cleveland enters the 2020 season with plenty of hype after adding a few of the biggest names in free agency. The Browns signed offensive tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper.

Cleveland also added former Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall pick.