Graphic: Every College With A No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The 2018 NFL Draft logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Has your favorite college football team produced a No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick? If you’re a fan of a Power 5 school, the odds suggest the answer is “yes.”

A graphic shared by FOX College Football showed every school that has produced at least one No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

The graphic is a crowded one, with 40-plus schools featured on it. Some, like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC, stand out more than others.

But there are several notable schools on the graphic. There are some surprising ones, too, at least to the casual fan.

Here’s the full look:

LSU is widely expected to be the school with the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick this year. Joe Burrow is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ohio State or Clemson (or someone else) could get the honors in 2021, with Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence, among others, the early favorites to go No. 1 overall.

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday night.

