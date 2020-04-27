The Spun

Graphic: Most NFL Draft Picks Of The College Football Playoff Era

Nick Saban pacing on the Alabama sideline.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to a play during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday, with 255 college football players hearing their names called during the seven-round draft.

LSU dominated this year’s draft, with 14 players getting selected, tying an NFL Draft record. Ohio State, Alabama and Oklahoma had strong showings as well.

A graphic compiled by Matt Brown shows how every major college football program has fared during the NFL Draft in the College Football Playoff era.

Alabama and Ohio State lead the way. The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes are followed by LSU, Florida and Clemson.

Here’s the full graphic:

ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg noted that Ohio State probably should have at least one more national title with all of the draft picks the Buckeyes have produced. He’s not wrong.

Perhaps the Buckeyes will add another national title next January. Ohio State has a couple of elite NFL Draft prospects on the roster again, with Justin Fields and Shaun Wade potentially high picks in 2021.

