Graphic: Most NFL Draft Picks Of The College Football Playoff Era

The 2020 NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday, with 255 college football players hearing their names called during the seven-round draft.

LSU dominated this year’s draft, with 14 players getting selected, tying an NFL Draft record. Ohio State, Alabama and Oklahoma had strong showings as well.

A graphic compiled by Matt Brown shows how every major college football program has fared during the NFL Draft in the College Football Playoff era.

Alabama and Ohio State lead the way. The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes are followed by LSU, Florida and Clemson.

Here’s the full graphic:

Total NFL Draft picks by FBS team in the College Football Playoff era (2015-2020) pic.twitter.com/vN54rx6IE3 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) April 26, 2020

ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg noted that Ohio State probably should have at least one more national title with all of the draft picks the Buckeyes have produced. He’s not wrong.

Thoughts: Ohio State definitely should have more than one title. Clemson’s number strong but not as strong as I would expect. NFL scouts justifiably love Utah and Iowa players. Miami and Michigan … oof https://t.co/aoHjNnmQUu — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 26, 2020

Perhaps the Buckeyes will add another national title next January. Ohio State has a couple of elite NFL Draft prospects on the roster again, with Justin Fields and Shaun Wade potentially high picks in 2021.