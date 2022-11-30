Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.

The real issue for McElroy is the committee's ranking for Clemson.

McElroy has a problem with Clemson dropping just one spot to No. 10 after losing at home to a previously unranked South Carolina team,

"Here's one issue that I have. Clemson lost to South Carolina last week, right? Didn't look great in the process, especially there in the second half," McElroy said. "They dropped one spot as a result of that performance. Well, Tennessee lost to that same South Carolina team. Tennessee dropped five spots last week. Tennessee lost on the road, Clemson lost at home. So you're telling me Clemson only drops one but Tennessee loses to the same exact team on the road and drops five? To me, seems a little bit ridiculous."

That's a fair argument from McElroy. It does seem like Clemson got off the hook despite losing at home.

Even though Clemson avoided a massive drop in the College Football Playoff rankings, its chances of competing for a national title this season were ultimately shattered by South Carolina.