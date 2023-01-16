Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season.

On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach.

"I think they're going to be better this upcoming year than they were this past year," McElroy said. The problem is, a lot of their fanbase thinks it's the [Steve] Spurrier era, and if they're not going out winning 10 games and winning every game by 40, then Billy Napier is doing a piss-poor job."

McElroy clarified that he disagreed with that assessment, calling Napier "pretty good." He expects improvement, but said the rebuild is "going to take a little bit of little time."

"I think you're looking at another seven- or eight-win season, tops," McElroy said to Florida fans. "But I bet you you're going to be better. I really do. I bet you you're going to be better this upcoming year than you were last year with those wicked and wild inconsistencies that you experienced."

Florida went 6-7 in Napier's first season, which started with a Week 1 upset over Utah. The Gators lost five of their final seven games -- including a 30-3 shortcoming to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl -- and finished 3-5 in SEC play.

Napier will enter his second season without quarterback Anthony Richardson, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following a promising, but erratic sophomore campaign. Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz could start under center for the Gators next season.

Gators fans accustomed to excellence may need to wait before the program returns to its glory days.