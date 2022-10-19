Greg McElroy Has Surprise Team At No. 1 In College Football Ranks

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 07: ESPN play by play man Steve Levy, right, and analyst Greg McElroy call a XFL game between the Seattle Dragons and Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

During the latest episode of the Always College Football show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy released his updated top 10.

Believe it or not, McElroy doesn't have Georgia ranked as the top team in the country. The No. 1 spot didn't even go to Ohio State or Tennessee.

McElroy currently has Michigan ranked as the best team in college football. That's because he was really impressed by the program's dominant win over Penn State this past Saturday.

The Wolverines ran for over 400 yards against the Nittany Lions in Week 7.

"Michigan had one of the most convincing victories of the year against I team that I think is okay,” McElroy said. “I don’t think Penn State’s a Playoff team, but Penn State has 2 good wins... The dominance that was on display from Michigan to start to finish in that game showed how one-sided it was.”

Michigan has a few favorable matchups against Michigan State, Rutgers and Nebraska before its put to the test against Illinois and Ohio State.

At this point in the season, Michigan controls its own destiny. If Jim Harbaugh's squad continues its winning ways, it'll return to the College Football Playoff.