Greg McElroy Names Non-Quarterback Who Deserves Heisman Consideration

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 07: ESPN play by play man Steve Levy, right, and analyst Greg McElroy call a XFL game between the Seattle Dragons and Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

While it may seem like the Heisman Trophy is becoming an award strictly for quarterbacks, former Alabama signal-caller Greg McElroy believes there's a tight end who belongs in the conversation.

On Saturday, McElroy tweeted that Georgia tight end Brock Bowers should get consideration for the Heisman Trophy. However, he's not so sure that'll happen.

"If the Heisman wasn’t (basically) a QB Award and actually went to the 'Most Outstanding Football Player in America,' Brock Bowers might actually get some consideration," McElroy tweeted. "But since he plays the wrong position, he probably won’t. Oh well."

Bowers is certainly helping his case this Saturday afternoon against South Carolina.

Although the Georgia-South Carolina game has not yet ended, Bowers already has five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also has a five-yard rushing touchdown.

Bowers proved that he's a unique talent during his freshman season, hauling in 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.

At this rate, Bowers will be a first-round pick when he's eligible to go pro. Until then, he'll try to break the recent trend of quarterbacks winning the Heisman Trophy.