Greg McElroy Announces He’s Tested Positive Before Cotton Bowl

College football fans expecting to hear the voice of Greg McElroy for the Cotton Bowl Classic or Rose Bowl Game will be hearing someone else give commentary instead.

The ESPN analyst announced on Twitter last night that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He expressed disappointment that he will no longer be able to call the iconic game.

“This is my favorite week of the year. I was so excited to head home, to DFW, to call the @CottonBowlGame and then to be on the radio call for @rosebowlgame,” McElroy wrote. “Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID.I’m disappointed, but I feel good and hope to be back soon. Appreciate y’all!”

McElroy now joins ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit as broadcasters that have been sidelined due to COVID-19. Herbstreit announced his positive test for COVID-19 around the same time, but will call the Sugar Bowl on Friday from home.

SoonerScoop.com reported that Dusty Dvoracek is expected to replace McElroy. Dvoracek was slated to call the Peach Bowl on Friday.

This is my favorite week of the year. I was so excited to head home, to DFW, to call the @CottonBowlGame and then to be on the radio call for @rosebowlgame. Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. I’m disappointed, but I feel good and hope to be back soon. Appreciate y’all! — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) December 30, 2020

The 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic will pit SEC runner-up Florida against Big 12 champion Oklahoma.

But the Rose Bowl will be an even bigger matchup as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 4 Notre Dame in the first semifinal of the 2020 College Football Playoff.

No doubt Greg McElroy would have loved to be on call for his former team’s big game against the Fighting Irish.

We all wish McElroy a quick and full recovery. Get well soon!