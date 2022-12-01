Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate

COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 22: Fox announcer Gus Johnson on the air before a college basketball game between Seton Hall Pirates and the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on December 22, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy.

After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli.

"He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson said. "He's always got a smile on his face. He's got a bounce in his step. It's just so refreshing to see a kid that, he's not afraid. He's not afraid to make mistakes. He's not afraid to be great."

Johnson said he and FOX broadcasting partner Joel Klatt should have even higher praise for McCarthy when calling Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue.

"I think this weekend, Joel and I are gonna start talking about J.J. McCarthy as a Heisman candidate and potentially Heisman winner," he claimed.

It's a bold opinion, to say the least. While the Wolverines are 12-0, McCarthy played a game-manager role most of the season. He has just 2,215 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

If anyone on Michigan's offense deserves Heisman recognition, it's Blake Corum. The running back was named a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist after tallying 1,543 yards and 19 touchdowns.

McCarthy likely won't garner any serious Heisman consideration, but the 19-year-old can make a name for himself by leading Michigan to a Big Ten and national title.