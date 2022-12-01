Q&A With Gus Johnson: Big Ten Championship, Michigan Dominates Ohio State

NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 09: Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson before the game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats at Prudential Center on March 9, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

When it comes to broadcasting, no one calls a football game quite like Gus Johnson. He constantly brings energy to the booth, regardless of the matchup.

Johnson was recently in Columbus to cover this year’s edition of “The Game.” There were plenty of memorable calls from Michigan’s 45-23 win over Ohio State.

We caught up with Gus Johnson to discuss Michigan’s win over Ohio State, this weekend’s Big Ten Championship Game and his partnership with Hampton by Hilton.

The Spun: Can you tell us about your partnership with Hampton by Hilton?

Gus Johnson: I have a great relationship with Hampton by Hilton. I go to a lot of small towns - Stillwater, Oklahoma, Manhattan, Kansas, Norman, Oklahoma. The most important thing when you’re traveling is knowing where you’re going to stay. Consistency is the most important thing. For me, going to Hampton Inn when I’m in town, I know I’m going to be taken care of. I see families all the time. There are great opportunities for people to rest and relax. They have terrific rooms, modernized hotel rooms. It’s important for me to get rest. I feel like no matter where you are in America, you’re 30 minutes away from a Hampton Inn, if not closer. I’m really enjoying this relationship with Hampton Inn because it’s really important to me. And they also got that great breakfast in the morning, man [laughs]. If you’re looking to have a consistent stay, go to www.hamptonbyhilton.com for more details.

The Spun: With Championship Weekend coming up, what are you looking forward to in the Michigan-Purdue game?

GJ: Well, I expect Purdue to be competitive. I had Purdue earlier this season - in fact, I had them Week 1 against Penn State. Penn State had to come back on a last-minute drive to win that game. When you look at what Jeff Brohm has done at Purdue, he has established a terrific passing game. I think the Boilermakers are going to go out there and give it their all.

Michigan is a dominant team, though. They got a quarterback who is starting to get hot in J.J. McCarthy, even though he’s just a baby. Donovan Edwards, what he did against Ohio State with those lengthy touchdown runs, was incredible. I think the Wolverines are going to be a tough team to beat, but it’s a prime-time game for the Boilermakers. They’re both going to give it their best.

The Spun: Speaking of Michigan, were you surprised by the way they beat Ohio State last weekend?

GJ: I was definitely surprised. I didn’t think going into that game that Michigan could beat them. And I didn’t think Michigan could run it on them. In the first half, they must have had 10 yards rushing. In the second half, it was a big difference. I mean, what a wonderful performance from the Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh and his staff coached their hearts out. They went into the second half and dominated their opponent. Honestly, it wasn’t even competitive in the second half.

I think Ohio State has to go back to the drawing board. The Michigan Wolverines - right now - are poised to compete for a national championship. The way they’re built right now, I think they can give Georgia a run for their money.

The Spun: Last year, Georgia dominated Michigan in the College Football Playoff. So, do you think things would play out differently this season?

GJ: I think they’re better than they we’re last year, which is what I’m saying. To beat Georgia, you got to be the best, because they’re big and physical. They’re not a pass-happy squad, they’re going to play stingy defense and maul you in the trenches. Michigan has a dominant offensive line when it comes to the teams they’ve played so far, but they haven’t played Georgia. So we’ll see what that offensive line can do against the Bulldogs. In my opinion, there are teams in college football and then there is Georgia. We’ll see, but I think the Wolverines are better than they were last year. If they can beat Purdue and then get another opportunity against the Bulldogs, I think they’ll fare better.

As always, Johnson will call this Saturday’s Michigan-Purdue game alongside his partner Joel Klatt.

