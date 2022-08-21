Gus Malzahn Announces His Decision On Starting Quarterback

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: A UCF Knights helmet sits on the field after the UCF Knights defeated the Baylor Bears 52-42 in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn revealed his starting quarterback.

On Sunday afternoon, Malzahn announced on Twitter that John Rhys Plumlee has earned the Knights' QB1 designation.

The Ole Miss transfer won the starting job over sophomore Mikey Keene.

Plumlee expressed his gratitude upon seeing the good news.

Blocked by Matt Corral at Ole Miss, Plumlee threw just one pass for six yards last season. However, the versatile 6'0", 200-pound player registered 72 rushing and 201 receiving yards for the Rebels.

He also notched a .416 on-base percentage for the baseball team last year.

Keene compiled 1,730 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions under center for the Knights last season. He led them to a 9-4 record and Gasparilla Bowl victory over the Florida Gators.

Plumlee could particularly make an impact with his legs. When starting for Ole Miss in 2019, he gained 1,024 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Yet the Rebels won just two of his eight starts.

Timmy McClain transferred from USF to UCF on Friday, but he's not eligible to play for his new school this season after missing the July 1 deadline.

Plumlee will start for the Knights when they open the season on Sept. 1 against South Carolina State.