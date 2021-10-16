Gus Malzahn Reportedly Dealing With Family Emergency

Head coach Gus Malazhn reportedly left Saturday’s Cincinnati-UCF game in a hurry because of a family emergency.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell told reporters after the game that Malzahn had to “rush out” because of a family emergency. Fickell also requested everyone say a prayer on Malzahn’s behalf. It certainly sounds like a scary situation.

“Luke Fickell says Gus Malzahn had to rush out because of a family emergency and asked everyone to say a prayer for them,” said college football reporter Chris Vannini via Twitter.

Fickell added Malzahn left on a private jet to reportedly care for his daughter, according to Cincinnati sports reporter Mike Petraglia

Luke Fickell ends presser asking for prayers for UCF coach Gus Malzahn who had to leave on private jet to care for his daughter. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 16, 2021

This is obviously an awful situation. We wish Gus Malzahn and his family all the best during what appears to be a difficult time.

Malzahn and the UCF Knights, meanwhile, fell to No. 3 Cincinnati 56-21 on Saturday afternoon. It was a statement victory for the Bearcats who are vying for the College Football Playoff.

UCF, meanwhile, is now 3-3 on the season with losses to Louisville, Navy and now Cincinnati. The Knights have beaten Boise State, Bethune-Cookman and East Carolina. They’ll next face Memphis.

Football is the last thing on the mid of the UCF football family right now, though.

Malzahn was rushed out of Saturday’s Cincinnati game because of a family emergency. We certainly hope it’s nothing serious.

We send our heartfelt thoughts to Gus and the Malzahn family during this time.