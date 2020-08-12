On Wednesday afternoon, the college football world received awful news when a former coaching legend passed away.

Former Houston Cougars head coach Bill Yeoman passed away, his son Bill Yeoman Jr. confirmed to Mark Berman of FOX 26. He was 92 years old.

“It was a great life. Very few people live a life as charmed as his,” Yeoman’s son said this afternoon. “You know it’s coming. You never want it to…The sad thing is he was about to be moved to another section of the hospital where we could have visited.”

The former Houston coach was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this summer.

He battled the virus for over a month and was eventually released from the hospital just a week ago. Unfortunately, it sounds like he was hospitalized again recently before he passed.

Very, very sad news to report. The legendary Bill Yeoman, former coach at @UHCougarFB, passed away today at the age of 92 according to his son Bill Yeoman Jr. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 12, 2020

Yeoman is a legend in the world of college football thanks to his impressive run as the head coach of the Houston Cougars.

He got his start in college football as a player for an Army team that compiled a record of 22-2-4 during his time there. After serving in the Army, Yeoman landed with the Michigan State Spartans as an assistant coach.

He eventually became the head coach at Houston, where his revolutionary offense set numerous college football records. He led the Cougars from 1962-86, racking up a career record of 160-108-6.

The College Football Hall of Fame inducted Yeoman in 2001.