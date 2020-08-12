The Spun

Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Has Passed Away

A general view of a University of Houston football game.HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 26: A general overall view of the Houston Cougars against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Robertson Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the college football world received awful news when a former coaching legend passed away.

Former Houston Cougars head coach Bill Yeoman passed away, his son Bill Yeoman Jr. confirmed to Mark Berman of FOX 26. He was 92 years old.

“It was a great life. Very few people live a life as charmed as his,” Yeoman’s son said this afternoon. “You know it’s coming. You never want it to…The sad thing is he was about to be moved to another section of the hospital where we could have visited.”

The former Houston coach was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this summer.

He battled the virus for over a month and was eventually released from the hospital just a week ago. Unfortunately, it sounds like he was hospitalized again recently before he passed.

Yeoman is a legend in the world of college football thanks to his impressive run as the head coach of the Houston Cougars.

He got his start in college football as a player for an Army team that compiled a record of 22-2-4 during his time there. After serving in the Army, Yeoman landed with the Michigan State Spartans as an assistant coach.

He eventually became the head coach at Houston, where his revolutionary offense set numerous college football records. He led the Cougars from 1962-86, racking up a career record of 160-108-6.

The College Football Hall of Fame inducted Yeoman in 2001.


